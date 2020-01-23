Make a local WWII hero’s day by sending him a birthday card

MOODY, TEXAS – Neville Monroe Allison, 97, has lived a “roller coaster” life and now, First National Bank wants to make his birthday extra special this year.

Allison, of Moody, Texas, served in World War II with outlived batteries in his pacemaker, but he’s still cracking jokes just before he’s about to turn 98, according to a Facebook post.

The bank wants to send the war hero 98 birthday cards total in honor of his 98th birthday.

If you’re interested in making Allison’s birthday wishes come true, you can send him a card by mailing it to P.O. Box 400, Moody, Texas 76557.