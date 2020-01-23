Nearly 200 animals removed from Texas home in deplorable conditions, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Nearly 200 animals were seized from a Spring home Tuesday night and taken to the Houston SPCA center.

Chickens, hens, parakeets, rabbits, cats, dogs, potbellied pigs and an iguana were all rescued from the home in the 2700 block of Montgomery County. Montgomery County Precinct 3 deputies said the animals were living in their own urine and feces.

Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA described the conditions as deplorable.

“Breathing in the dirt, the air and the feces is extremely dangerous for all human beings and animals as well,” Kuenstle said.

Deputies said they were alerted about the animals roaming from room-to-room in their own filth from a chicken rescue group. When the person went to pick up the chickens, deputies said the rescue worker became concerned for the other animals.

One animal was found dead inside a bedroom, according to the Houston SPCA.

“We did indeed find one deceased animal,” said Kuenstle. "It was a chicken that was there for an extended period of time.”

Kuenstle said the majority of the animals appear healthy. Veterinarians will give each animal individualized care. The Houston SPCA is working to get custody of the animals from their owners, who declined to speak to KPRC 2.

Deputies said a 50-year-old woman and her 33-year-old son lived at the house. The district attorney’s office will decide whether charges will be filed against the animal’s owner, according to deputies.

If you would like to financially assist the Houston SPCA, click here. https://www.houstonspca.org/.

