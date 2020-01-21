Blankets ‘desperately’ needed at SA Animal Care Services

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services needs your help!

The pet shelter is in desperate need of blanket and rice donations, according to recent Facebook postings.

We've run out of blankets! Your kind donations of gently used (or new) blankets, sheets or towels would be "comforting"! Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Sunday, January 19, 2020

Donations of gently used or new blankets, sheets or towels will be accepted.

The animal shelter is also asking for rice donations as part of its DIY project for kitten season.

The rice will be used to fill up socks with, which will help keep kittens warm when mom isn’t around, the shelter says.

RICE OF THE KITTENS! We currently need lots of rice as we prepare for kitten season! Not to cook it, but for a DIY... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Friday, January 3, 2020

Blanket or rice donations can be dropped off any day of the week at 4710 State Highway 151 in San Antonio.