New report: San Antonio ranks high in STD rates in 2019

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest data on sexually-transmitted disease cases across the US.

According to innerbody.com, the state of California ranked number one with the most cities in the Top 100 of the highest STD rates. However, tied for second was Ohio and Texas, both of which had six cities each.

In terms of total STD cases, including HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea, Houston came in third with 36,710 reported cases.

These other Texas cities ranked high in STD rates, according to the new report:

Killeen, TX:

1,644 per every 100K

HIV cases: 52 Chlamydia: 4,190 Gonorrhea: 1,630 Syphilis: 26

Waco, TX:

1,196 per every 100K

HIV cases: 35 Chlamydia: 2,125 Gonorrhea: 907 Syphilis: 12

Lubbock, TX:

1,129 per every 100K

HIV cases: 35 Chlamydia: 2,429 Gonorrhea: 991 Syphilis: 51

Austin, TX:

1,006 per every 100K

HIV cases: 221 Chlamydia: 8,946 Gonorrhea: 3,306 Syphilis: 310

Dallas, TX:

972 per every 100K

HIV cases: 814 Chlamydia: 18,417 Gonorrhea: 6,800 Syphilis: 417

San Antonio, TX:

896 per every 100K

HIV cases: 358 Chlamydia: 12,986 Gonorrhea: 4,496 Syphilis: 314

The CDC urges all citizens to always get tested for STDs as it’s one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy.

“Make sure you have an open and honest conversation about your sexual history and STD testing with your doctor…” If you are uncomfortable talking with your doctor or just can’t find the time to go get tested, an increasingly popular option is to take an at-home STD test,” says the CDC.

For more information or to see the full report, click here.

