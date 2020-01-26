‘We just want to know the truth’: Family of shooting victim still searching for answers

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Ana Martinez, 19, are grieving after she was fatally shot at an apartment Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Pecan Valley Apartments, located in the 4000 block of East South Cross. Her uncle said it was news no one expected to ever hear.

“We weren’t quite sure yet about the whole situation. It cleared up pretty quickly that we lost our niece,” said Cesar Martinez.

A barbecue fundraiser was organized by the Martinez family Saturday off East Mitchell Street. Their goal was to raise enough funds to pay for a funeral.

Martinez was described as a “positive” and “loving” person who put family first, said her aunt, Veronica Martinez.

“She was very close to her siblings. My other nieces and nephews - they all looked out for each other as we do,” she said.

San Antonio Police Department arrested Jose Maria Galindo, 22, Thursday morning. He is accused of fatally shooting Martinez.

Her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Gonzalez, spoke to KSAT after learning of Galindo’s arrest. She said she is still wanting answers.

“We just want to know the truth," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said she and her family are shocked over Martinez’s death.

“She did not deserve to get killed by gun violence at all. Nothing. She shouldn’t have,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said she hopes for closure and peace for the two young children Martinez left behind.

“Her kids need it. Her family needs it," she said.