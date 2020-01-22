19-year-old woman fatally shot at SE Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot at a Southeast Side apartment complex early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the Reserve at Pecan Valley Apartments in the 4000 block of East Southcross after receiving word of a gunshot being fired.

According to police, a man and a woman were in a bedroom inside the apartment when the gun went off. Three others were also inside the apartment, but only heard the gunshot.

Police said the man walked out of the apartment following the shooting and then drove off.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for her injuries where she later died. Her name was not released.