SAPD: Teacher had sexual relationship with student for months, recorded acts on phone

SAN ANTONIO – A high school teacher and coach was arrested after a student said she had a sexual relationship with the man for eight months, according to San Antonio police.

Jose Eduardo Hernandez, 44, has been arrested on charges of sex assault of a child and improper relationship with a student, according to his arrest affidavit. He was arrested Wednesday, according to online jail records.

The victim told police that Hernandez would have her skip class and take her to a motel room where they would have sex, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Hernandez would take photos and videos of the sexual encounters on his cell phone, and he would send them to her via Snapchat.

She said they had 20 sexual encounters between January and September of last year, the affidavit states.

The victim, who was 16 at the time the assaults began, told police about Hernandez on Jan. 10.

The high school where Hernandez was employed is not named in the affidavit.

His bond is set at $80,000.