Ex-substitute teacher sentenced for taking ‘upskirt’ photos of female students

SAN ANTONIO – Former substitute teacher Lauro Ruiz, 32, was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday on obscenity charges, in accordance with a plea agreement.

Judge Jefferson Moore suspended Ruiz’s sentence and placed him on probation for five years.

In the spring of 2014, Ruiz was working as a substitute teacher and coach at Antonian High School, a private school on the North Side.

According to court records, he took unauthorized pictures of female students by placing his cell phone on a backpack adjacent his desk, and then would call female students to his desk positioning them in a manner to record pictures under their skirts.

During his sentencing hearing, Ruiz’s lawyer told Judge Moore, “He (Ruiz) has a lot of remorse, he has a lot of shame and he’s extremely sorry for his behavior.”

Prosecutor Oscar Salinas told the judge that Ruiz violated a sacred oath by taking pictures of young women entrusted to his care.

“What he did was take advantage of that privilege and that authority and use it for his own gratification," said Salinas.

