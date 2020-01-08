Kerrville teacher arrested for 'invasive visual recording’ of a student

KERRVILLE – A Kerrville teacher was arrested and charged with invasive visual recording, after allegedly taking improper photographs of one of his students, according to Kerrville Police.

Jimmy Lee McElhaney, 36, was arrested Dec. 27 in Palmer, a community south of Dallas.

Police said the investigation started after someone reported that McElhaney took improper photographs of a student during class at Grace Academy.

McElhaney is currently out of jail on bond, which was set at $60,000.

Kerrville police said the investigation is “still active" and said they’re investigating whether there are more victims.