Cheer coach in San Antonio accused of sexually assaulting student

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio cheer coach is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting his former student, officials said Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Robert Thomas Kotara, 33, sexually assaulted one of his students when she was 16-years-old. The victim is now 18-years-old, but Kotara had been her cheer coach since she was 10-years-old, the document stated.

Documents allege Kotara asked the victim to help him with the younger children at a lock-in at the gym. When the victim arrived, Kotara allegedly asked her to run an errand with him.

Kotara is accused of taking the victim to a nearby hotel and providing her with alcohol. The affidavit states the victim remembers Kotara on top of her, having sex with her, and that it became a regular occurrence.

The affidavit also states another incident happened when Kotara asked the victim to babysit his child when he went to work. However, instead of going to work, officials said Kotara had sex with the victim while his child was playing on the floor in the same room.

Officials said the victim has tried to end all contact with Kotara, including changing her phone number, but he continues to contact her daily through email.