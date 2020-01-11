61ºF

Local News

‘New Year’s Day bandit’ sought in McCreless Automotive burglary

Police say the building and customer’s vehicles were burglarized

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is the alleged McCreless Automotive burglary suspect. (Credit: San Antonio Police Department)
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of burglarizing McCreless Automotive on New Year’s Day.

The building along with customer’s vehicles were burglarized, per police.

SAPD20000206 Burglary Bldg 2438 E Southcross Blvd Mccreless Automotive 01/01/2020 0400-0500 Burglarized the bldg along...

Posted by SAPD East SAFFE on Saturday, January 11, 2020

According to a Facebook post, the suspect backed his vehicle into the building’s bay door, causing damage to the building and possible rear-end damage to his vehicle.

Anyone with more information on the bandit is urged to contact the East Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7642.

