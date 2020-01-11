‘New Year’s Day bandit’ sought in McCreless Automotive burglary

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of burglarizing McCreless Automotive on New Year’s Day.

The building along with customer’s vehicles were burglarized, per police.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect backed his vehicle into the building’s bay door, causing damage to the building and possible rear-end damage to his vehicle.

Anyone with more information on the bandit is urged to contact the East Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7642.