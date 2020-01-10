Woman accused of selling relative for sex, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of luring her relative to a party and selling her for sex.

Ashanti Johnson, 27, has been charged with trafficking of a person, according to an arrest affidavit. She was arrested Thursday and remains in the Bexar County Jail, online jail records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Johnson asked the victim to accompany her to a party at an apartment on the Northwest Side in September.

Johnson and a male suspect, who has not been charged, allegedly “made sexual suggestions" about the victim, which made her uncomfortable.

She was lured into a bedroom where she was sexually assaulted by Johnson and the man, according to the affidavit.

Later that same day, Johnson told the victim via Facebook Messenger that she “should have known” what was going to happen, the affidavit states.

The man apologized to the woman, the affidavit states, and told her that Johnson planned the meetup several days in advance.

Johnson was allegedly paid $100 by the man.

Johnson also told police that she frequently met with “sugar daddies” but wouldn’t engage in sex because it is illegal, the affidavit states.

Her bond was set at $30,000.