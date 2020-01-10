Affidavit: SA man stole victim’s car at gunpoint, wrecked it days later in chase with trooper

SAN ANTONIO – A victim was robbed of his car at gunpoint after he gave a woman a ride to meet a man “far out in the county."

Adam Gutierrez, 21, was charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrested in relation to the incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Dec. 20, the victim allegedly agreed to pick up the woman and drive her to a location south of Loop 410 and Moursund Road for $30 so she could meet up with Gutierrez. The victim described the house as being “far out in the county,” the affidavit states.

While at the location, the victim waited in the car while Gutierrez and the woman talked.

The victim then heard a gun “cock,” the affidavit states, and saw Gutierrez pointing a gun at him.

Police looking for 2 shooters who escaped in white sedan

Gutierrez told the victim to exit the vehicle, and he and the woman fled in the car, according to the affidavit.

Gutierrez was spotted by a Department of Public Safety trooper driving the stolen vehicle on Dec. 26.

When the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, a pursuit ensued and Gutierrez wrecked the car, the affidavit states.

Gutierrez later told troopers he was evading arrest because he knew the vehicle was stolen, according to the affidavit.

Texas woman given 50% survival chance after being thrown off vehicle; driver arrested

He was initially charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest after the Dec. 26 pursuit.

The aggravated robbery charge followed after the victim identified Gutierrez in a photo lineup.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday for the robbery charge, according to online jail records. His bond was set at $75,000.

It is unclear if the woman is also facing charges in relation to the robbery.

She and the victim had met once before the robbery and communicated via social media.