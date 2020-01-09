Man sold woman for sex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 39-year-old man sold a woman for sex for several years before he was finally arrested Thursday on charges of human trafficking, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

Joseph Sanchez Davila solicited the victim for prostitution on a website, McManus said.

“(He was) very, very abusive to (the victim and did) things that are unimaginable,” McManus said.

SAPD was made aware of the sex abuse since August, but couldn’t arrest Sanchez Davila because no one was willing to testify against him. It wasn’t until someone came forward recently that police had enough evidence to arrest him.

McManus said that Sanchez Davila threatened the victim “in a variety of ways,” which made her fearful.

He said the arrest was "appropriate" since January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

More arrests may be made as the investigation continues.

For domestic violence resources, click here.