Woman killed at Southeast Side apartment complex identified by family members

SAN ANTONIO – Family members have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex.

Ana Martinez, 19, died in the hospital after the shooting Wednesday, the family said.

Police said Martinez and at least five others were at the Pecan Valley Apartments on East Southcross when Martinez was shot.

Martinez’s family came together Thursday to honor her memory.

“We just want justice.We want her to rest in peace. She has two beautiful kids that will no longer have her,” said Elizabeth Gonzales, Martinez’s sister-in-law.

Jose Maria Galindo is accused in Martinez’s murder, police said. He faces a charge of manslaughter.

