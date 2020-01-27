FCSO: 18-year-old arrested, charged after drugs found in truck during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY – An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after a sheriff’s deputy says he found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop Friday around 11:56 p.m. on a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling eastbound on State Highway 71 near St . James Church Road.

Deputies say he was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane.

During the traffic stop, the driver, Isaac Noel Rodriguez, of La Grange, had ‘extreme nervous behavior’ and admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle, authorities say.

A vehicle search was conducted and officials say they found a clear bag of marijuana, a dark brown mushroom and drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

