SAPD: Man arrested after leading officers on chase across Bexar, Atascosa counties

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit in southern Bexar County Monday afternoon.

San Antonio Police Department said the suspect, a 48-year-old man, was seen driving southbound in a stolen vehicle on IH-37.

Deputies found the vehicle near Loop 1604 East, but they said the suspect failed to stop.

The suspect caused a crash on IH-37 before continuing into Atascosa County, deputies say.

He was eventually taken into custody when he was apprehended near IH-37 and mile marker 117.

Deputies say the suspect and victims of the crash sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is facing charges of vehicle theft and evading officers.

The investigation is still ongoing.