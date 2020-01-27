Suspects steal cars from dealership, lead officers on chase from New Braunfels to San Marcos, police say

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – Two men are facing several charges from two police departments after authorities say they stole two vehicles and evaded officers.

The San Marcos Police Department was notified by New Braunfels police at 7:44 a.m. Sunday that their officers were tailing two stolen Dodge Durangos traveling northbound on IH-35.

Police say three vehicles total were taken from Bluebonnet Dodge earlier that morning.

One of the vehicles was able to get away when it suddenly turned off the highway just north of Watson Lane, when the other two continued northbound, authorities say.

The other two vehicles came into the San Marcos jurisdiction soon after.

San Marcos police pursued both of the vehicles on IH-35 near the Centerpoint and McCarty exits.

When officers caught up to the drivers, both vehicles exited at Wonder World Drive.

One of the vehicles, driven by Donte Williams, 24, of Missouri City, turned right onto Wonder World Drive and then left on Lea Avenue before cutting through an open field and crashing through a privacy fence at Palazzo Apartments, officials say.

Williams exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot before he was apprehended by SMPD officers.

At the time of Williams’ arrest, police say they found a loaded .38 caliber revolver on his person.

The second vehicle, driven by Timothy Thompson, 22, of Houston, exited Wonder World and went onto the grass median near a Chick-fil-A restaurant. He then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot before he was apprehended by police.

Both of the vehicles and suspects were released to the NBPD. The third vehicle was later recovered by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office after it was found abandoned near State Highway 123.

Charges are still pending for both suspects for the offenses that happened within San Marcos, police say.

The charges include evading by motor vehicle and evading on foot. Williams had a warrant for his arrest out of Houston for aggravated robbery and he will face an additional charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to San Marcos authorities.

New Braunfels PD charged Williams with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon and he was served two felony warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping out of Harris County.

Thompson was charged by New Braunfels Police with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

The third suspect is still at large.