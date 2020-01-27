SAPD report: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting ignored commands, turned steering wheel toward officer

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police report recently obtained by KSAT revealed new details about a recent fatal officer-involved shooting on the Southeast Side.

The report sheds light on what police say transpired moments before a San Antonio police officer and a federal law enforcement agent shot and killed Randall Goodale, 45, on Jan. 13 in the 4400 block of Stetson View.

The federal task force was there to arrest Goodale on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. San Antonio police were cooperating with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, comprised of deputy U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement.

FIRST REPORT: Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

According to the report, officers were conducting surveillance on Goodale when he backed his Ford F-250 pickup truck into a driveway. Goodale got out of the vehicle and went underneath the pickup. The owner of the home previously told KSAT that Goodale was working on the truck at the time of the incident.

While he was under the vehicle, police and federal agents approached him.

“As they approached, (Goodale) stood up and jumped into the truck,” according to the report.

The officers exited their vehicles, drew their weapons, and ordered Goodale to get out of the truck, investigators wrote.

Officers said Goodale ignored the commands and started his truck instead.

Goodale “shifted gears into drive” and “turned the steering wheel” toward an officer, according to the report. Goodale’s conduct constituted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, investigators wrote.

That’s when one police officer and one federal agent “feared for safety” and fired their weapons, the report stated.

The police report differed from San Antonio Police Chief William McManus’ initial briefing at the scene of the shooting. He told reporters that Goodale “started ramming into occupied police vehicles" before he was shot and killed.

Video of officer-involved shooting appears to contradict San Antonio police chief’s initial claims

But video surveillance footage obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders appeared to contradict those claims.

The footage, which lasts roughly 2 minutes, showed that Goodale did not ram into the cars as McManus initially described.

Goodale’s pickup slid into the cars, which were unoccupied, only after officers fired multiple shots at him.

The footage does not include audio of the shooting, and KSAT has muted the video to leave out comments of residents who were watching the footage. A white cursor arrow seen in the footage was part of the original video and was not added by KSAT.

The owner of the home and the surveillance system told the Defenders that he initially hid the recording of the shooting out of fear officers would destroy it.

Since the shooting, San Antonio police officers have been removed from the federal task force, though SAPD officials did not provide a reason for the move.

The case remained under investigation on Monday.