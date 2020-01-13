Federal task force member, SAPD officer shoot, kill suspect who rammed their vehicles, police chief says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer and a member of a federal task force shot and killed a man who was ramming the officers’ vehicles as they tried to take him custody on the Southeast Side Monday, according to police chief William McManus.

The task force members and the SAPD officer were trying to arrest the man on a federal felony warrant for felon in possession of a handgun.

McManus said when the task force members surrounded the suspect’s vehicle just after noon in the 4400 block of Stetson View, he rammed their cars. That’s when one member of the task force and the SAPD officer fired at the suspect.

After the shooting, the officers moved the suspect down the street and administered first aid, McManus said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police chief said the suspect was moved out of concern that there were others inside the house who could pose a threat.

McManus said officers were going to make sure the house was clear and then they would serve a search warrant.

“This investigation is far from over,” McManus said.