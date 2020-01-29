Converse couple arrested after forcing minors to drink and play games naked for years, affidavits says

CONVERSE, Texas – A Converse couple was arrested Tuesday after forcing two minors to drink alcohol and play games naked, according to two arrest warrant affidavits.

James Cave was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. His wife, Jennifer, was charged with indecency with a child by contact. Both were booked into the Bexar County Jail.

The affidavits state that two minors were forced by the couple to drink alcohol and participate in games like strip poker and naked Twister.

Both of the child victims told police that James, 51, also sexually assaulted them multiple times since 2015.

The arrest affidavit for Jennifer, 43, states that she participated in the games with the minors and provided alcohol to the minors along with her husband.

James’s bond was set at $90,000 and Jennifer’s bond was set at $75,000 according to jail records.

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse you can view a list of resources to find help here.