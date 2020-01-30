More inclined sleepers for babies recalled due to suffocation risk

SAN ANTONIO – Four more companies recalled 165,000 sleepers and loungers for babies because the inclined design poses a suffocation risk.

Graco recalled 111,000 Little Lounger Rocking Seats sold from 2013 through 2018. The seats are rocking seats and vibrating loungers. Most models have multiple inclined positions.

Summer Infant recalled 46,300 SwaddleMe By Your Bed inclined sleepers. The model number is 91394. They were sold from March 2017 through December 2019.

More than 3,000 Pillo Portable Nappers made by EvenFlo are also recalled. The model number is 12132125. They were sold since May 2017.

Do not use this infant sleeper, CPSC warns

And, Delta Enterprise Corp. recalled nearly 6,000 Incline Sleepers with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns. They were sold from January 2017 through December 2018 under various brand names including Beautyrest Beginnings, Disney Baby Minnie Mouse, Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper, and Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1.

No deaths have been reported with the newly-recalled products. However, the notice states, “Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products."

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 1,108 incidents and 73 deaths linked to other such products between 2005 and 2017. Earlier this year, nearly give million Fisher Price Rock 'n Play inclined sleepers were recalled after they were linked to some infant deaths.

The concern with inclined sleepers is that infants may be able to roll over and suffocate because they don’t have the strength to re-position themselves, or their heads may flop forward and restrict the airway.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says the safest way for infants to sleep is alone on a flat, firm surface on their backs without soft bedding or toys.

Is it safe for infants to sleep in car seats?

Anyone who has one of the recalled products is urged to stop using it and contact the manufacturer for a refund or voucher.

The CPSC is continuing to push for a ban of inclined sleep products for infants.

For more information, visit the CPSC’s website by clicking here.