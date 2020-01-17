Do not use this infant sleeper, CPSC warns

SAN ANTONIO – Calling a popular infant sleep product a suffocation risk, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents not to use it.

The U.S. government said it is pressing for the company, SUMR Brands (formerly Summer Infant), to recall the sleepers.

No deaths have been linked to the product, but at least 73 deaths have been linked to other inclined sleep products, and millions of other inclined sleepers have been recalled. The SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper can be positioned at an incline.

The CPSC, as well as other safety and child advocates, have issued warnings about inclined sleepers. Babies’ heads can slump forward, cutting off the airway.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says babies should sleep on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard with no soft bedding, pillows or toys.

The government is also warning families about a dresser that it said can pose a deadly danger to children if it’s not anchored to the wall.

CPSC tested the Hodedah H14DR dresser and found that it is unstable and can tip over on a child. The empty dresser weights about 75 pounds.

The four-drawer dresser is 40 inches tall and was sold online at Amazon, Walmart, Sears, and Home Depot.

Baby Trend is recalling its Tango Mini Strollers because the hinge joints can release and the stroller can collapse with the child in it.

The strollers were sold in October and November at Target and Amazon.com. Parents are urged to stop using it and contact Baby Trend for a new stroller or a refund.

The Thompson’s Company recalled 852,000 aerosol cans of its WaterSeal products. They are used to coat exterior wood to prevent water damage.

The contents can react with the packaging, leading to a leak, and that poses a fire risk.

The cans are 11 ounces and have a green or blue cap. The recall involves WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector, WaterSeal Signature Series, WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Wood Protector, and WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Masonry Protector aerosols.

Consumers should discard the product appropriately. Thompson’s is offering refunds. For more information, log on to www.cpsc.gov.