Man killed in West Side home invasion remembered as a giver

San Antonio – A man killed during a home invasion on the West Side Saturday was the type of person who’d give you the shirt off his back, his family said Thursday.

Joe Adame, 36, died after he was shot in the leg. San Antonio police said four intruders barged into his home on Hidalgo, right next to the Apache Creek Trailway around 11:30pm.

“I heard like, like banging like something like...you know, when somebody is fighting...banging against the wall stuff like that, struggling stuff like that. Like somebody was struggling,” said Jose Rodriguez, Adame’s cousin.

Rodriguez opened his bedroom door and realized the situation.

“I saw a gun like in front of my face. So that’s when I heard a guy (say), ’Where’s the money? Where’s the money? Where’s the dope?' I’m like, ‘hey man, there’s no dope,’” Rodriguez said.

And then, shots were fired.

Rodriguez, one of 5 people who were rightfully inside the home, soon learned Adame suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

“And that’s when I went in there and I told my mom, ‘give me a towel, give me a towel.’ And I put the towel between his legs because that’s what he was bleeding from,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says the culprits left without taking anything. Adame bled out and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As his family prepares to say their final goodbyes, they’re also hoping to find out why this happened in the first place.

“He didn’t deserve it. He was a good guy, man. He was a good guy. Very respectable person and all that stuff. He would never get involved with nobody. Nobody,” Rodriguez said.

As the family prepares for Adame’s funeral, San Antonio police want to know if anyone out there has any information on this deadly home invasion.

Contact the SAPD homicide unit at 210-207-7635.