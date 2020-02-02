Man arrested in connection to fatal cutting incident

SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of fatally cutting his friend in the neck is now in custody, charged with murder, per Bexar County officials.

Abel Garcia, 31, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 2, the Bexar County Court’s website states.

San Antonio police were called to West Harlan Avenue around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, for a cutting in progress.

An argument had ensued between Garcia and the victim, 44-year-old Albert Adame, which resulted in the cutting, officials say.

Adame’s sister was with him at the time of the cutting and told police she turned away from him. When she turned back around, she claimed said she saw he had been cut and was on the floor, bleeding profusely.

Garcia fled the scene, running into a ditch, according to an affidavit.

As officers investigated the scene, they found Adame in a home, ‘bleeding heavily and lying in a pool of blood,’ according to an arrest affidavit.

Officials say Adame was not breathing and did not respond to their questions.

He was soon taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Upon further investigation, officers say many witnesses were able to identify Garcia as the suspect, including Adame’s sister.

Garcia is now behind bars, awaiting indictment.