SAPD: Man stabbed during altercation with woman on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed during a domestic disturbance overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Lennon Avenue, not far from South Presa Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the man was trying to stop an intoxicated woman from leaving with her kids when he was stabbed in the arm and leg.

Officers detained the woman and the injured man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.