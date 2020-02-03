Mother of woman involved in head-on crash with former Deputy US Marshal speaks out

SAN ANTONIO – Raquel Hatch’s daughter, Taylor McCowan, 23, has been left with life-changing injuries following a head-on collision early Friday morning.

“My child may not be here tomorrow and if she is to get through this, she’ll never be the same,” Hatch said.

McCowan was a recent graduate from the University of Texas San Antonio. Hatch believed her daughter had a bright future ahead of her.

“In the blink of an eye, someone can take that from them,” she said.

Wrong-way driver arrested after head-on crash on Loop 1604

The crash happened at Loop 1604 near Babcock Road. San Antonio Police said a truck had been driving the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car. The driver inside was pinned.

Jonathan Jones was identified as the driver of the truck after the crash happened. He was later arrested and is faced with a charge of intoxication assault.

District clerk records revealed he was as a Deputy US Marshal. A spokesperson for the US Marshals confirmed Jones was relieved of his operational duties.

However, Hatch said she is unsure if he has had any remorse.

“I’m not sure if it has any meaning or value or if he is even aware of what he’s done to change the course of so many people’s lives,” she said.

Hatch said her family has been left devastated, especially Taylor’s twin sister, Ashley.

“She feels as if she lost a part of her and there’s nothing I can do to fix that,” said Hatch.

Deputy US Marshal arrested after wrong-way driving crash on 1604

She said she still holds on to hope for her daughter but will never forget how her family’s life has been changed.

“I don’t want this tragedy to be forgotten,” Hatch said.