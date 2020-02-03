‘Tallest, longest, fastest’ roller coaster in Texas coming to SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a roller coaster fan, you have every reason to get excited this month!

SeaWorld San Antonio is unveiling the ‘tallest, longest, fastest’ wooden roller coaster in Texas, the Texas Stingray, on Saturday, Feb. 29.

New details announced about upcoming SeaWorld San Antonio wooden roller coaster

According to SeaWorld’s website, the coaster will include a 100-foot drop with over 15 airtime hills, reaching speeds of 55 miles per hour.

Texas Stingray

The Texas Stingray will be located across the Turtle Reef exhibit between the Orca Stadium and the Rio Loco river rapids ride, park officials say.

