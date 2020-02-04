DPS seeks clues into hit-and-run fatality in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are seeking help in finding a hit-and-run driver blamed for a pedestrian’s death in Comal County.

A 32-year-old man was walking along Highway 281 North south of Rebecca Creek around 9 p.m. Thursday when he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle, officials said.

Anyone with any information on the fatality is asked to call the New Braunfels Department of Public Safety office at 830-625-8331.