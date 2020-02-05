7-year-old girl killed in crash remembered as joyful, and child

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a 7-year-old girl who died in a car crash Saturday said they are leaning on their faith to help them through their tragic loss.

Avery Fabela was in a car on Highway 90 when it lost control, hit a guardrail and ended up on the opposite lane of the highway, according to police. Her parents were also injured in the crash.

On Tuesday night, Avery’s family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil near the location of the crash site.

“She was always happy,” said Edna Arce, Avery’s grandmother. “She was always smiling. She reminded me of my daughter. She was always very cheerful, and she just loved being surrounded by her family. She would always love to go shopping, and then after church, we would always get bean and cheese tacos.”

Arce said she was running errands when she got the call about the wreck.

“First, I rushed to the crash, and when I got there, they told me they were already rushed to the hospital,” Arce said. “Then, I got (to the hospital), and we waited until they notified us.”

Arce’s daughter and son-in-law were also at the hospital being treated for their injuries.

“They were pretty beaten up,” Arce said. “Broken ribs, bruises and there was blood. I don’t remember all of the details other than they were in really bad shape. To see them both here at this vigil -- although it is a bad situation with my granddaughter -- I am blessed to still be hugging my daughter.”

Arce said she doesn’t know exactly what caused the crash.

“I haven’t asked any questions,” Arce said. “I am just being strong for my daughter and my other children and Avery’s cousins.”

Pink balloons, representing Avery’s favorite color, and a unicorn that she loved were brought to the vigil.

“It is a blessing that she was loved by so many people, and that is what every child should have,” Arce said.

Arce said her granddaughter’s name has kept them strong.

“Her middle name says it all,” Arce said. “Faith. We have to have faith. We have to believe in God’s promise. We are going to get through this. We know we are going to see her again. The pain is going to be here for a while, but we will make it.”

Arce said she hopes this loss encourages other families to love stronger than ever.

“Just keep loving each other just in case that is the last time you get to see them, and of course, just always have faith in God," Arce said.

The family said Avery’s viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. The rosary will be held from 6:30-7 p.m.

Avery’s burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7. All services will all take place at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.