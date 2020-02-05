KSAT12 News at 5, February 5, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump is acquitted of all charges in the Senate Impeachment trial.

The father of a man shot at a west side apartment complex said he's not surprised by the violence, in fact he also said the area is a hot spot of criminal activity.

The Centers for Disease Control announces that a group of people who were in China and potentially exposed to the Coronavirus are arriving in San Antonio Thursday.

