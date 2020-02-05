SAPD: Man shot in parking lot of West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot in the stomach outside a West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in just after 2 a.m. at the Marbach Park Apartments in the 1800 block of Horal Street, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 410.

According to police, roughly eight gunshots were fired in the parking lot with at least one hitting the man in the stomach. Investigators said after he was shot, he went up to his apartment and banged on his door to wake up his wife.

Other residents in the apartment complex called 911 after hearing the gunshots. Two cars in the parking lot, along with the suspect’s sport utility vehicle, were also hit by the gunfire, police said.

Officers said the victim, however, is not cooperating with investigators. He was taken to University Hospital and is in stable condition.

The name of the victim was not released.