KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Feb. 6

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • A Coronavirus quarantine facility at JBSA - Lackland could open as early as tomorrow
  • Atascosa County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5K reward to help find the person who shot & killed a horse
  • A local teacher returns to class after attending the SOTU address as Congressman Joaquin Castro’s guest

