Second grader brought handgun to elementary school, SAISD says

SAN ANTONIO – A gun was confiscated from an elementary school student after the child told a classmate about it, according to the San Antonio Independent School District.

SAISD confirmed that a second-grade student was caught with a handgun in a backpack Wednesday at Hirsch Elementary School, located at 4826 Seabreeze Drive.

The child told another student about the gun, the district said in a statement, and that student notified a staff member.

The gun never came out of the child’s backpack and it was immediately confiscated.

SAPD: Juvenile shot while walking on NE Side street

The child will face “appropriate disciplinary action," and district police met with the child’s parents, SAISD said.

“We do not believe the student had any ill intentions, but any incident like this is serious,” the district said. “We are encouraged that a student brought this incident to the attention of adults immediately as it indicates that training around ‘see something, say something’ is taking root.”

A letter was sent to parents of the school on Wednesday, adding that counselors are available to students concerned about the incident.