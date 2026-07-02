Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD Chief William McManus to retire next week; Accepts new role with Pearl, officials say
San Antonio mother praises new one-stop shop workforce institute at Alamo Colleges
What we know about the flu outbreak at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
One year after the July 4 flood, Kerr County shows signs of trauma and healing
SCUCISD board member sues district over restricted access to district property, funds
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Records: BCSO deputy accused of injuring family member released on bond
🎆 Where to celebrate Fourth of July in San Antonio, surrounding areas

Local News

What tubers can, can’t bring to rivers in New Braunfels

There are regulations visitors must follow, unless they’re OK with potentially paying a $500 fine

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

A tuber floats the cool Comal River as temperatures in South Texas hit triple-digit numbers, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NEW BRUNFELS, Texas – Rivers near New Braunfels attract thousands of people who like to float along rivers while enjoying food and drinks to cool off on hot summer days.

However, there are regulations tubers must follow, unless they’re OK with potentially paying a $500 fine.

Recommended Videos

There are two rivers in the City of New Braunfels — both the Comal River and the Guadalupe River — that ban disposable cans on their properties.

However, alcohol is allowed on the river, according to the city’s website. Liquor and beer need to be in reusable containers, such as stainless steel cups.

If visitors violate the disposable can rules on the river property, park rangers and police could issue a $500 fine.

Other items the Comal and Guadalupe River ban include:

  • Plastic bottles
  • Aluminum cans
  • Zip-top bags
  • Glass bottles
  • Styrofoam cups or coolers
  • Cardboard boxes
  • Food wrappers
  • No littering
  • No volume drinking devices
  • No containers under 5 fluid ounces, including containers for jello shots
  • Noise devices — radios, boom boxes, speakers, etc. — may not be audible beyond 50 feet

One cooler, no bigger than 30 quarts and must have a locking or latch mechanism, is allowed at both rivers, according to the city’s website.

Additionally, there is a limit of two tubes per person. Tubes or other float devices can’t be more than 5 feet long.

Most double tubes are over 5 feet and are not permitted on the Comal River.

More information about the Comal River and Guadalupe River can be found on the city’s websites.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.