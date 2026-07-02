What tubers can, can’t bring to rivers in New Braunfels

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A tuber floats the cool Comal River as temperatures in South Texas hit triple-digit numbers, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW BRUNFELS, Texas – Rivers near New Braunfels attract thousands of people who like to float along rivers while enjoying food and drinks to cool off on hot summer days.

However, there are regulations tubers must follow, unless they’re OK with potentially paying a $500 fine.

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There are two rivers in the City of New Braunfels — both the Comal River and the Guadalupe River — that ban disposable cans on their properties.

However, alcohol is allowed on the river, according to the city’s website. Liquor and beer need to be in reusable containers, such as stainless steel cups.

If visitors violate the disposable can rules on the river property, park rangers and police could issue a $500 fine.

Other items the Comal and Guadalupe River ban include:

Plastic bottles

Aluminum cans

Zip-top bags

Glass bottles

Styrofoam cups or coolers

Cardboard boxes

Food wrappers

No littering

No volume drinking devices

No containers under 5 fluid ounces, including containers for jello shots

Noise devices — radios, boom boxes, speakers, etc. — may not be audible beyond 50 feet

One cooler, no bigger than 30 quarts and must have a locking or latch mechanism, is allowed at both rivers, according to the city’s website.

Additionally, there is a limit of two tubes per person. Tubes or other float devices can’t be more than 5 feet long.

Most double tubes are over 5 feet and are not permitted on the Comal River.

More information about the Comal River and Guadalupe River can be found on the city’s websites.

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