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Local News

Northwest San Antonio tattoo shop recovers after break in causes $70K in damages

‘Pretty much every single station in here was destroyed,’ tattoo artist, Alyssa Logsdon said

Alexis Scott, Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Employees at a Northwest Side tattoo shop are cleaning up on Wednesday after they said someone broke into the business earlier in the morning.

CFS Tattoo Company, located along Huebner Road, said the break-in happened around 7 a.m., when SAPD received a call of a burglary at the building. There was extensive damage to the front door when police arrived.

“Pretty much every single station in here was destroyed,” tattoo artist, Alyssa Logsdon said. “Except for the stuff that she couldn’t reach towards the top of the ceiling.”

Surveillance video shared with KSAT appears to show a person breaking items and damaging equipment. The burglar spent more than an hour inside the shop during the break in.

“Machines, personal belongings, books, I mean, an autoclave, stencils, stencil printers, regular printers. It was probably over $70,000 worth of damage, if I had to guess,” Logsdon said.

Employees told KSAT they believe the person seen in the surveillance video is a former employee of the shop.

“She just started having issues with everyone,” Logsdon said. “We decided to let her go, but then about five days ago, she started lingering around the shopping area and leaving trash in front of our door.”

Despite the damage, employees say they are determined to reopen as quickly as possible. While some tattoo equipment is still usable, they say rebuilding the shop will take time.

“We need this to survive, so we’re going to do everything we can to start going again,” Logsdon said.

SAPD said no one has been arrested.

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