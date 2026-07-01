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Local News

Woman’s distinctive tattoos being used as clue in NW Bexar County mail theft case, BCSO says

Sheriff’s investigators released photos of woman’s tattoos in hope of finding her

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Some unusual ink could be the clue that sinks a suspect in a mail theft case, at least if Bexar County sheriff’s detectives have their way.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released photos on social media showing the distinctive tattoos on the woman’s arms.

Contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 with information on the woman's whereabouts. (Copyright 2026 by BCSO - All rights reserved.)

The post details the crime that occurred on June 19. It states that the tattooed woman in the photos allegedly used a credit card that was stolen during a mailbox break-in to make purchases at two different locations on the far Northwest Side.

KSAT 12 News has learned the mailbox break-ins occurred in the Kallison Ranch subdivision on High Plains Drive.

It is unclear what else was stolen from the mailboxes besides the credit card.

Neighbors in the subdivision said Wednesday morning they were not aware of any missing mail, and none of the mailboxes on that street showed any signs of damage.

The somewhat grainy photos released by BCSO showing the suspect’s tattoos appeared to have been taken by a camera at a self-checkout station inside a store.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or her tattoos is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.