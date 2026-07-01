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BCSO searching for woman accused of breaking into mailboxes in northwest Bexar County

Surveillance footage from the incident shows the woman with visible tattoos on both of her arms

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 with information on the woman's whereabouts. (Copyright 2026 by BCSO - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of breaking into several mailboxes in a northwest Bexar County community.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the incident happened on June 19.

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Shortly after, BCSO discovered that a bank card had been stolen and used without the victim’s consent at two locations in San Antonio, including the 8200 block of State Highway 151 and the 2200 block of East Evans Road.

Surveillance footage from the incident shows a woman using the card. She had visible tattoos on both of her arms.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.