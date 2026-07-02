A lucky few could see a shower this holiday weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT, BUT NOT BLAZING HOT: East coast hotter than SA, 90s again today

SPOTTY SHOWER: Today, Friday, Saturday, minimal impacts

SUNDAY/MONDAY: Rain chances rise *slightly*

FORECAST

NYC, PHILLY HOTTER THAN SA

Sure, it’s hot. But, it could always be worse. Yesterday, much of the east coast dealt with higher temperatures and much higher heat index values than what we saw in San Antonio. By and large, we’re dealing with seasonable temps here in South Texas and that’ll continue today.

Heat index values will soar up and down the east coast. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SPOTTY SHOWER?

Like yesterday, a stray shower can’t be ruled out, mainly around sunrise and again during the late afternoon hours. Impacts will be minimal. This trend continues Friday and into July 4th. For fireworks Saturday night, we should see rain-free conditions.

Fireworks forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY/MONDAY

It still looks as though that outflow boundaries arriving from the north may be enough to give us a little more rain on the radar Sunday and Monday. Rain chances rise slightly both days (20%). Beyond Monday, dry conditions take over again.

Future radar shows isolated downpours on Sunday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS