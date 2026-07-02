A lucky few could see a shower this holiday weekend

Sure, it’s hot. But, it could always be worse. Yesterday, much of the east coast dealt with higher temperatures and much higher heat index values than what we saw in San Antonio. By and large, we’re dealing with seasonable temps here in South Texas and that’ll continue today.
SPOTTY SHOWER?
Like yesterday, a stray shower can’t be ruled out, mainly around sunrise and again during the late afternoon hours. Impacts will be minimal. This trend continues Friday and into July 4th. For fireworks Saturday night, we should see rain-free conditions.
SUNDAY/MONDAY
It still looks as though that outflow boundaries arriving from the north may be enough to give us a little more rain on the radar Sunday and Monday. Rain chances rise slightly both days (20%). Beyond Monday, dry conditions take over again.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.