SAPD: Juvenile shot while walking on NE Side street

SAN ANTONIO – A juvenile is in critical condition after he was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in just after 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Byrnes Drive, not far from Austin Highway and Rittiman Road.

According to police, the young man was with a few other people when a small car drove by and fired several shots out the window.

Police said the shooter fled following the shooting.

The victim was taken to University Hospital. His name was not released.