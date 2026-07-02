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CLEAR Alert issued for missing man, 43, last seen on Southeast Side

Jason Lovelady was last seen in the 3000 block of East Southcross Boulevard

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Contact 911 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 with information on Lovelady's whereabouts. (Copyright 2026 by DPS - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a CLEAR Alert for a missing man last seen on the Southeast Side.

Jason Lovelady, 43, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Southcross Boulevard.

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Lovelady is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. DPS said he has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and red and black New Balance shoes.

If you have information on Lovelady’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.