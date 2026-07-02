CLEAR Alert issued for missing man, 43, last seen on Southeast Side

Contact 911 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 with information on Lovelady's whereabouts.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a CLEAR Alert for a missing man last seen on the Southeast Side.

Jason Lovelady, 43, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Southcross Boulevard.

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Lovelady is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. DPS said he has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and red and black New Balance shoes.

If you have information on Lovelady’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

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