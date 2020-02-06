CDC hosting news conference on novel coronavirus quarantine orders

As Americans who have been potentially exposed to the 2019 novel coronavirus land in San Antonio on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hold a news conference with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Port of San Antonio.

This week, planes carrying U.S. citizens in Wuhan China are set to arrive at bases in three states: California, Texas and Nebraska. The passengers will remain at the bases after a federal quarantine order was issued.

“This legal order is intended to protect the repatriated citizens, their families and the community,” officials said in a news release.

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is the only Texas quarantine location.