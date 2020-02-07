71ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Friday, Feb. 7

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • The CDC provides an update on evacuees being quarantined at JBSA - Lackland
  • An SAPD patrol officer has been arrested on child pornography charges
  • The man killed in an overnight crash has been identified as 23-year-old Jesus Vicente Gonzalez Jr.

