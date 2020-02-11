SAPD: Suspect gunned down victim after planning shooting together

SAN ANTONIO – What began as a plan between two men to commit a shooting together ended with one of the men gunning down the other, according to San Antonio police.

John Anthony Scharringhausen, 22, was arrested Monday in connection with the first deadly shooting in 2020. He is accused of killing Anthony Sanks, 30, on Jan. 7 outside Sanks’ apartment.

“I didn’t do it. I’ve got nothing to say,” Scharringhausen said to the media as police were taking him to the Bexar County Jail.

‘I didn’t do it’: Suspect claims innocence in Northwest Side murder during perp walk

Scharringhausen and Sanks knew each other, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Jan. 6, police believe Scharringhausen reached out to Sanks on Facebook Messenger.

“I got the drop on em call me,” Scharringhausen told Sanks, according to the affidavit.

Investigators believe Scharringhausen was referring to a man the duo allegedly targeted in a June 2019 shooting.

Police believe the target of that shooting made peace with Scharringhausen and “convinced him to retaliate against (Sanks)," according to the affidavit.

Deadly shooting at NW Side apartment complex is first in 2020

Scharringhausen allegedly devised a fake plan with Sanks to commit a shooting together to lure him out of his home.

When Sanks walked outside his apartment in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive to meet with Scharringhausen, he was fatally shot. Witnesses saw a vehicle speeding away, but did not get a look at the gunman, according to the affidavit.

The target of the June 2019 shooting is not named in the affidavit, but police said he was killed two weeks after Sanks was fatally shot and that Scharringhausen “may also be involved in that murder.”