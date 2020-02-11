‘I didn’t do it’: Suspect claims innocence in Northwest Side murder during perp walk

San Antonio police have arrested a suspect in a murder that happened Jan. 7 at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

John Anthony Scharringhausen, 22, was arrested Monday in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, police said.

“I didn’t do it. I’ve got nothing to say," Scharringhausen said during his perp walk Monday night.

Police said the victim, 30-year-old Anthony Sanks, went outside his apartment in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek on Jan. 7 to meet Scharringhausen. Officials say Sanks was then shot and died at the scene.

The only witnesses police had at the time of the shooting were the tenants who heard the gunshots. Shortly after, several SAPD units partnered together to find the suspect in the case, police said.

Officials said more arrests are expected in the case.

Police did not give a motive for the murder. It’s unclear what the relationship was between Scharringhausen and Sanks.