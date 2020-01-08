Neighbors want change after 2020′s first deadly shooting in SA leaves man, 30, dead in Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO – Residents who live in an apartment complex on Cinnamon Creek in the Medical Center are raising security concerns after a dead body was found after gunshots erupted early Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police say this is the city’s first deadly shooting of the year.

“It woke me up at about 2 o'clock this morning. I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop -- six shots. Sounded like a revolver right outside my window,” said Andrew Garner, a six-year resident of the Hearthstone apartment complex, which is where the shooting happened.

Police said the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound. The medical examiner’s office hasn't released his name yet, but the office said he was 30 years old.

Garner said Tuesday morning’s deadly shooting feels like a culmination of escalating violence he's experienced since moving in.

“From people running, shooting at each other, to fights,” Garner said, adding that a year and a half ago, someone kicked in his door and assaulted his fiancée.

“She's been beaten up, had footprints on the side of her face,” he said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department’s crime tracker map, within the past three months, there has been one report of aggravated assault and a dozen reports of assault within 1,000 feet of the Hearthstone apartment complex.

KSAT 12 contacted apartment management to see if it had any plans to beef up security.

“Yeah, we don't have any information on that, so we’re not going to be able to comment on anything about that,” an employee responded.

Garner is hoping for more than a comment.

“Some type of security measures in place to where our residents feel safe,” he said.

Investigators said while the deadly shooting is the first of the year, it’s the second murder because a man who was shot at the Sherril Oaks apartment complex last month died three days ago.

Police are asking anyone with information on either case to give them a call.