KSAT viewers share pictures and videos of hail, damage after Central Texas storm

6.25″ hail stone was observed in Johnson City

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Images show damage and hail from a storm that moved through Central Texas on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (KSAT Connect)

Areas north of San Antonio were hit with large hail as a storm moved through Central Texas on Thursday evening.

A supercell storm formed just east of San Angelo and tracked southeast for several hours. The hail size peaked over Johnson City, where a 6.25″ hail stone was observed around 7:20 p.m.!

That’s just shy of the state record of 6.4″ in diameter, which was set in Hondo in 2021.

The storm continued into San Marcos where wind-driven, large hail caused widespread damage, including downed trees, power lines, and traffic signal disruptions. City officials said crews are working to address damages caused by the storms. For safety reasons, the Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Lime Kiln section of the Spring Lake Natural Area will remain closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions caused by downed trees. Residents are also asked to avoid river-front parks due to downed tree limbs. SMTX Utilities are addressing ongoing power outages resulting from the storm. Customers still experiencing a power outage are asked tp review the outage map to verify that it has been reported. If the outage is not reflected on the outage map, please call 512-393-8313. Please report damages to SMTX Connect, to Public Works at 512-393-8036 or publicworksinfo@sanmarcostx.gov. A brush drop is scheduled for Saturday. City staff is currently evaluating conditions and will provide an update on additional brush drop off or removal services that may be made available as soon as possible. Visit sanmarcostx.gov/brush for more information.

The storm finally weakened around Luling.

Additionally, the storm put out an outflow boundary that resulted in wind damage around New Braunfels.

Below are some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

Images show storm damage in San Marcos near Best Buy on Wonder World Drive on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Raymond 78130

Tree was uprooted last night by the strong winds this was in New Braunfels in Schlitterbahn/Hospital area. This is a pecan tree that is over 60 years old what a trunk so big I can’t wrap my arms around the trunk.

New Braunfels

Hail from San Marcus last night

San Antonio
Raymie Z

Trees down and strong wind

Gonzales

Measured 2.25 inch hail

San Marcos
Texxxas_Tor_nado

Crazy cool colored lighting from sky mirrors inside of Tesla during random hail storm of baseball sized caliber in San Marcos, Texas.

San Marcos
Raymond 78130

New Braunfels
jamiealex

Kingsbury, Major wind

Kingsbury
Kaycee123

San Marcos Supercell

Converse
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

A time lapse of the thunderstorm that was northeast of San Antonio tonight. It made for a pretty sunset too.

San Antonio
Kaeleb

Power flash. Viewing North from Geronimo during San Marcos tornado warned storm.

Seguin

