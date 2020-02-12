59ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Wednesday, Feb. 12

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • Charges have been upgraded against a man who killed two people in South Bexar County
  • A Schertz Fire truck was hit by an 18-wheeler while clearing a separate crash scene on I-35 N
  • Former Precinct 2 Captain indicted alongside Michelle Barrientes Vela has been fired

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

