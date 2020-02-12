SA Rodeo introduces new event that celebrates Mexican culture

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever stopped to think about how PRCA rodeo began? A new event at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Charreada San Antonio, hopes to educate visitors on its history.

American-style rodeo is based on Mexico’s national sport, charrería, which dates back to the 16th century.

“Don't don't try to compare it to what you're used to when you see American-style rodeo,” Sean Hay said.

Hay is a director at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and chairman of Charreada San Antonio. “It’s not it’s not based on time events and scores. Everything (about a charreada) is style, pageantry, grace and technique.”

Charreada de la Revolucion, Asociación de Charros de San Antonio perform. (Scott M Foley)

The sport is all about the roping and ranch skills of the riders as well as the strength and beauty of the women who compete known as escaramuzas. An escaramuza is a team of women riding horses and synchronizing tricks to music.

The rodeo’s Horse Show Committee says this event has been three years in the making to ensure they pay tribute to Western and Mexican culture in the most accurate way.

“We've done a lot of field trips and it's important that we do it right,” Hay said. “You know, we want to embrace the culture and the heritage of our city. That's exactly what we're doing by bringing this event.”

The event, Charreada San Antonio, will take place Sunday, February 16 at 5 p.m. at the Expo Hall on rodeo fairgrounds.

