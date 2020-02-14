SAPD seeking information on person connected to Northeast Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest who may be connected to a recent shooting.

Police released three images of the person in a news release Friday.

The person’s images were caught on surveillance footage at 7-Eleven.

Police believe the person may be connected to a shooting that occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 8 at Loop 410 and Nacogdoches Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 210-207-7635.