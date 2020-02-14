56ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

56ºF

Local News

SAPD seeking information on person connected to Northeast Side shooting

Shooting reported on Feb. 8

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
Police are looking for this person, believed to be connected to a shooting on Feb. 8 near Loop 410 and Nacogdoches Road.
Police are looking for this person, believed to be connected to a shooting on Feb. 8 near Loop 410 and Nacogdoches Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest who may be connected to a recent shooting.

Police released three images of the person in a news release Friday.

15-year-old arrested for murder in connection with body found near Harlandale High School

The person’s images were caught on surveillance footage at 7-Eleven.

Police believe the person may be connected to a shooting that occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 8 at Loop 410 and Nacogdoches Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 210-207-7635.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: